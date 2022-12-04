Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured

The Broncos were flagged for unnecessary roughness and pass interference during the winning drive. Denver's offense couldn't shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren't enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.

Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP didn't seem as though he was in too much distress when he exited the sideline tent and walked to the tunnel, but he didn't come back in the game.

Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.

McManus made a 52-yard kick on the game's first possession, but Huntley led Baltimore to a field goal on his first full drive. McManus connected from 41 near the end of the half and 50 in the third quarter.

The Ravens finally had another promising drive going in the fourth, but that ended when they ran a reverse pass on second down at the Denver 29. James Proche II threw deep into heavy coverage, and the pass was intercepted in routine fashion by Justin Simmons.

INJURIES

Baltimore LB Patrick Queen was carted off in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. ... Ravens LB Kristian Welch was evaluated for a concussion. ... Patrick Mekari injured his foot, forcing the Ravens to go further down the depth chart at LT with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) inactive. ... Denver WR Courtland Sutton injured a hamstring, but WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

Ravens: Play at Pittsburgh.

Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

