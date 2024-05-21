Hunter Biden's bid to halt his trial on federal gun charges rejected by appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court refused Tuesday to halt Hunter Biden's federal gun trial set to begin in two weeks, during his father's reelection campaign.

The full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to pause the case against the president's son while his challenges to the prosecution on multiple fronts play out. His bid to dismiss the case had previously been rejected by a three-judge panel.

Defense attorneys for the president's son had argued there was no urgent need to start the trial on June 3. They also cited the short time between the Delaware trial and the start of another trial on tax charges in California tentatively set to begin the same month.