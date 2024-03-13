Hunter Biden rebuffs Republicans' invitation to appear for a public hearing

The invitation sent last week from Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, included three of Biden's former business associates, all of whom are currently facing their own legal challenges.

“Your idea of congressional ‘fact-finding’ is, amazingly, to have Mr. Biden appear with the discredited ‘witnesses’ you continue to promote,” Lowell continued.

The committee’s 14-month investigation into the Biden family has primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s overseas work in countries such as Ukraine and China. While lawmakers have unearthed ethically questionable behavior by the president’s son and other family members, Republicans have yet to produce evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden while in public office.

The dismissal of the invitation comes after Hunter Biden and his lawyer insisted late last year that he appear for a public hearing instead of the private deposition, citing concerns that GOP lawmakers would distort his interview. The two sides ultimately agreed to a sit-down testimony first, followed by a public hearing.

But Lowell said that his client would only appear for a hearing if it were a “legitimate exercise of congressional authority” that also looks into efforts by family members of former President Donald Trump to trade off their father's name while in the White House.