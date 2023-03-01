Hunter Biden probe free of interference, Garland pledges

Under questioning from Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Garland said that if payments were made to support a foreign government in secret, “that would be a national security problem.”

It remains unclear whether Hunter Biden might face charges. He has previously said he “handled my affairs legally and appropriately.” Joe Biden has said he has never spoken to his son about foreign business. There are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president.

Garland also faced questioning about fentanyl, a potent opioid responsible for soaring overdose deaths in the U.S. “There is no strategy that I can discern about how to deal with the poisoning of Americans with fentanyl,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the panel's top Republican.

Garland said fentanyl is a “horrible epidemic unleashed on purpose” by drug cartels in Mexico. He said the Justice Department is working to combat it, but it's a “whole government problem.”

