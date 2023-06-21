X

Hunter Biden plea agreement in tax, gun case set for July court date

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Hunter Biden will go before a judge next month to formally strike an expected plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him time behind bars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden will go before a judge next month to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare President Joe Biden's son time behind bars, according to court documents posted Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika must still approve the plea agreement that was reached following a lengthy federal investigation. It calls for the president's son to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes. Hunter Biden also must commit to court-imposed conditions that will spare him full prosecution on a felony gun charge.

The hearing is scheduled for July 26 as a combined initial appearance and plea agreement.

News of the plea deal Tuesday sparked criticism from Republicans who are pursuing their own congressional investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including foreign payments.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, traveling in Stockholm on Wednesday, said David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, was given “full authority to decide the matter as he decided was appropriate. And that's what he's done.”

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have pointed to the case to raise questions about Justice Department independence as Trump faces a historic criminal indictment. The charges against Trump were filed by a special prosecutor appointed in an effort to avoid any perception of a political conflict.

The Hunter Biden charges, meanwhile, were filed by U.S. Attorney Weiss, who was appointed by Trump and kept on during the Biden administration to continue the investigation, some aspects of continue. Noreika was also appointed by Trump, in 2017.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer has said the guilty pleas are an effort to take responsibility for mistakes that he made “during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," and his understanding is that it wraps up the five-year investigation of his client.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
25m ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
12m ago
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen...
17m ago
NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top