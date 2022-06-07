Hunt continues for 2 missing after Rotterdam plane crash

The identities of those on board the plane haven't been released. Police in Norway told broadcaster NRK in Norway that two Norwegian citizens are missing after the crash. Another broadcaster, TV2, said a school has confirmed that one of those missing was a student living in the Norwegian city of Bergen.

The type of plane that disappeared after the crash Sunday night over a canal between the port and a North Sea beach was not known. Pieces of wreckage and traces of oil were found Sunday, but the remains of the plane and the two people on board haven't been found despite an intensive search operation.