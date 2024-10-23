Hungary's Orbán claims the EU seeks to topple his government as his hostility toward it grows

“Independent Hungarian politics are unacceptable to Brussels,” Orbán told the crowd, referring to the EU headquarters in Belgium. “That is why they announced in Brussels that they will get rid of Hungary’s national government. They also announced that they wanted to hang a Brussels puppet government around the country’s neck.”

Orbán gave no evidence to support his claims. There was no immediate public reaction from Brussels.

“Do we bow to foreign will, this time to the will of Brussels, or do we resist it?” Orbán continued. “I propose that our answer be as clear and unambiguous as it was in 1956.”

The EU has withheld billions in financial support from Hungary over its alleged breaches of rule of law, while some of the bloc’s lawmakers have repeatedly proposed stripping Hungary of its voting rights over democratic backsliding. The EU parliament declared in 2022 that Hungary can no longer be considered a democracy.

Hungary's leader has clashed with the bloc especially over the war in Ukraine. Hungary has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to extend assistance to Ukraine and sanction Russia, and taken an adversarial posture toward Kyiv while growing closer to Moscow.

Orbán has broken with other EU leaders by arguing for an immediate cease-fire and peace talks in Ukraine, leading critics to suggest that he is advocating for Russian interests and turning his back on his EU and NATO partners.

“The Brussels bureaucrats have led the West into a hopeless war,” said Orbán, who is widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU. “In their minds, dizzy with the hope of victory, this war is the war of the West against Russia ... Now they want to openly push the entire European Union into the war in Ukraine.”

He claimed, without providing evidence, that the EU plans to allow Ukrainian soldiers to station in Hungary after a future victory "to guarantee the security of the whole of Europe.”

He added: “We Hungarians would wake up one morning to find that Slavic soldiers from the east were again stationed on the territory of Hungary. We do not want that, but the pressure from Brussels is getting stronger every day.”

Orbán's speech came at a particularly difficult time for his right-wing populist government, which has gone through a dip in support amid a sputtering economy, a series of scandals and the emergence of a popular new opposition challenger, Péter Magyar and his Tisza party.

As polls show that Orbán’s Fidesz party is neck and neck with Tisza, and with national elections on the horizon in 2026, the prime minister was seeking to shore up support among his base.

Opposition challenger Magyar and his party planned a commemoration march in Budapest later on Wednesday. Magyar has accused Orbán of dishonoring the memory of the some 3,000 Hungarians that died during the 1956 revolution.

It was the first time in three years that Orbán delivered his commemoration speech in the capital, preferring to address select groups of supporters in more conservative towns in Hungary’s countryside.

