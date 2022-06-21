BreakingNews
Hungary’s Milák sets world record in men’s 200 butterfly

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Hungary’s Kristóf Milák has set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.

Milák finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.

It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.

He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Groß (twice).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

