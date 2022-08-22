Hungary's govt launches investigation against second airline

The probe, ordered by Hungary's Ministry of Justice comes after the ministry said it received an increase in complaints against the Budapest-based airline over its failure to provide information and assistance to customers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, according to Hungary's state news agency MTI.

Other complaints included Wizz Air failing to provide accommodation and rebooking for affected passengers, failure to respond to consumer complaints within 30 days and operating a paid customer service line, which violates Hungarian law and consumer rights, the ministry said in a statement.