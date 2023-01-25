Exclusive
AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hungary to host conservative conference for 2nd time

National & World News
By JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Hungary is hosting a conference in May of mainly U.S. and European conservatives as its right-wing populist government seeks allies abroad

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — For the second year running, Hungary will host a conference in May of mainly U.S. and European conservatives as its right-wing populist government, largely isolated in Europe, seeks allies with like-minded movements further afield.

The American Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, will host its second event in Europe under the motto “Together we are strong,” according to a statement from the conference organizer released on Monday.

Organizers say they have invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to give the keynote speech at the conference in the capital, Budapest. This year's event, taking place May 4-5, will “focus on the liberals' nightmare: the international coalescence of national forces,” organizers wrote.

The two-day conference, much like its first iteration in May 2022, reflects a deepening of ties between the American right wing and Orban's autocratic government. The burgeoning alliance with Orban has led some U.S. commentators to warn of American conservatives allegedly embracing anti-democratic tactics.

Currently serving his fourth consecutive term, Orban has prompted a backlash in the European Union for his taking control of Hungary's media and democratic institutions under what he calls an "illiberal democracy."

The EU has withheld billions in funding from Orban's government, and predicated its release on the implementation of a raft of anti-corruption and rule-of-law reforms which the bloc hopes will bring Hungary back into the fold of more moderate European democracies.

Yet Orban has garnered the admiration of some segments of the American right for his tough stance on immigration and LGBTQ issues and his rejection of liberal pluralism. In an address opening the CPAC Hungary conference last year, Orban called Hungary "the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe," and urged U.S. conservatives to defeat "the dominance of progressive liberals in public life" as he said he had done in Hungary.

After being invited to speak at CPAC's main conference in Dallas last August, Orban received a standing ovation, and told attendees that "we must take back the institutions in Washington and Brussels. We must find friends and allies in one another."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
17h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen following crash on I-75 North at exit 256
28m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen following crash on I-75 North at exit 256
28m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC poll: As Kemp readies State of the State address, he’s never been stronger
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe's largest economy
6m ago
Ukraine forces pull back from Donbas town after onslaught
8m ago
Hurts, Jefferson, Mahomes among AP NFL MVP finalists
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
16h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
22h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top