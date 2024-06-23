Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting
Hungary snatches 1-0 win over Scotland to leave it with chance of making last 16 at Euro 2024

A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship to dash its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history
Hungary's coach Marco Rossi gestures during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hungary's coach Marco Rossi gestures during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
35 minutes ago

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to see Hungary secure third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

Hungary now faces an anxious wait to see if its three points will be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams.

It might not find out until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Hungary's Willi Orban (6) heads the ball over Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, left, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scotland's manager Steve Clarke gestures during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scotland's John McGinn, left, and Hungary's Milos Kerkez go for a header during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts as his teammate Barnabas Varga is treated by medical personnel during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hungary's Martin Adam reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

