Hungary plans to ban 'promoting' homosexuality to under-18s

“We are very worried about the outcome,” Dudits told The Associated Press by phone.

The legislation prohibits making pornographic content available to anyone under the age of 18, “as well as content that depicts sexuality for its own sake, or promotes or displays deviations from the identity of the sex of birth, gender reassignment or homosexuality.”

This also applies to advertisements.

ILGA-Europe, a Brussels-based umbrella organization of hundreds of LGBT rights groups in Europe and Asia, denounced the amendments, calling them “the next stage in a series of legislative attacks launched by Fidesz against the human rights and fundamental freedoms” of LGBT people.

“They also violate the right to freedom of expression and the right to education for all Hungarian people," the group said.

Gabriella Selmeczi, a lawmaker with Fidesz who is among those who introduced the legislation, denied that it is discriminatory or anti-liberal.

“True liberalism is when children are left alone with questions about their sexual orientation until the age of 18,” she said.

Gera reported from Warsaw, Poland.