Hungary passes a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events

Hungary’s parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities
23 minutes ago

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities.

Legal scholars and critics call Monday's decision another step toward authoritarianism as the populist government continues to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.

The amendment passed along party lines, with 140 votes for and 21 against. It was proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom critics have accused of employing increasingly autocratic tactics during his 15-year rule.

Ahead of the vote, opposition politicians and other protesters attempted to blockade the entrance to a parliament parking garage to prevent ruling party lawmakers from entering. Police physically removed the demonstrators who had used zip ties to bind themselves together.

The amendment codifies a ban on public LGBTQ+ events including the popular Pride event that draws thousands annually to the capital, Budapest.

It declares that children’s rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any other fundamental right other than the right to life, including that to peacefully assemble.

The new amendment also allows for Hungarians who hold dual citizenship in a non-European Economic Area country to have their citizenship suspended if they are deemed to pose a threat to public order, public security or national security.

The amendment is the 15th to Hungary’s constitution since Orbán’s party unilaterally authored and approved the document in 2011.

Waving EU and party flags Hungarian demonstrators protest against a law that effectively bans LGBTQ+ Pride events and restricts the right to assembly in the downtown of Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin arrives at Manhattan federal court, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.