Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

The delays, which have come in succession since July 2022, have frustrated some in the European Union as well as members of Hungary's opposition parties.

In comments in Hungary's parliament on Wednesday, Agnes Vadai, a liberal lawmaker and a former secretary of state in Hungary’s ministry of defense, criticized the governing Fidesz party for the numerous delays, and accused them of deliberately dragging their feet on the vote.

“This could have been a quick and simple issue in Hungary's parliament, but it wasn't. It wasn't because there was always some excuse or stalling tactic from the governing party,” Vadai said, adding that dispatching a parliamentary delegation to Sweden and Finland was “the newest trick to postpone.”

A unanimous vote of all 30 NATO members is needed to admit new countries. With the exception of Hungary and Turkey, all other 28 members had approved membership for the Nordic countries by the end of September.

The northern European neighbors dropped their long-standing military neutrality and sought NATO membership in May in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Turkey has pressed the two countries to crack down on exiled members of Kurdish and other groups it sees as terrorists to secure ratification, and signaled it might vote for Finland's accession but not for Sweden's.