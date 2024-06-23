Nation & World News

Hungary forward Barnabás Varga stretchered off after serious-looking injury against Scotland

Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has suffered a serious-looking injury at his team’s final group match at the European Championship
Players hold a blanket as medical personnel treat Hungary's Barnabas Varga during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Players hold a blanket as medical personnel treat Hungary's Barnabas Varga during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
2 minutes ago

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has suffered a serious-looking injury at his team's final group match at the European Championship on Sunday.

The Group A game against Scotland was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga's teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, up, collides with Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hungary's Barnabas Varga is injured during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Why UPS is selling a freight business it bought nearly a decade ago1h ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks
The Latest

Credit: AP

Max Scherzer throws 5 scoreless innings in his season debut for the Rangers
6m ago
Six intruders run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of Travelers...
7m ago
An Israel offensive into Lebanon risks an Iranian military response, top US military...
10m ago
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks