Hungary fans bemused by rainbow-flag reception in Munich

Hungary fans appeared bemused by the reception and few, if any, stopped to accept flags.

Drag queen Zoey Rachel Pride said she was outside the stadium to demonstrate for human rights.

“Human rights are for all people, regardless of whether you are homosexual, bisexual, transsexual or anything else,” Pride told the AP. “There are gays, lesbians, bi, trans, inter, queer and so on and so forth. And that’s why we always have to stand up for our rights. That’s why I’m here today to stand up for our rights, for the people in Hungary who can’t lead a life as well as we can.”

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter had described UEFA’s decision not to allow the rainbow-illuminated stadium as “shameful” and said the city “won’t let ourselves be discouraged from sending a clear signal to Hungary and the world.”

Rainbow flags were flying from Munich’s spectacular neo-gothic city hall, and there were plans to have a wind turbine near the stadium and the city’s Olympic Tower illuminated in rainbow colors, too.

Many Hungarians were unimpressed.

“Politics doesn’t have anything to do with sport,” Hungary fan Csaba Töräk said. “Don’t mix the two.”

One young Hungary supporter, attending the game with his father, said he could see both sides of the argument.

“Like one (side) saying that politics and football shouldn’t be united on the field. And I think that’s a good point," Mate Melykuti said. "But it’s a good point that it’s a human right to be what you are. And I can understand that side, too.”

Caption Football supporters are seen with LGBT pride flags outside of the stadium before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

