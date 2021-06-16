Hungary: Demonstrators gather anew to protest anti-LGBT law

“What this law and discourse does is mixing up crimes against children with (the) consensual love of adults,” Vig told the Associated Press.

Lilla Ivanics, a member of Hungary’s LGBT community, attended Wednesday’s demonstration.

“No good can come from hiding something, from reinforcing the idea that our way of life is wrong. Nothing good comes from not being understood by ourselves or others,” Ivanics said.

On Monday, thousands of LGBT activists and others held another protest in Budapest in an unsuccessful effort to stop Fidesz's strong parliamentary majority from passing the law. Members of the right-wing Jobbik party also supported the legislation, while all other opposition parties boycotted Tuesday's vote.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on his blog Wednesday that educating children about sexual orientation should be the “sole right of parents.”

“Yes, we think this is necessary to protect children in their sexual development. We also believe that certain content should only be introduced at a suitable age in the interest of children’s healthy psychological and mental development,” Kovacs wrote.

Yet Vig, of Amnesty International Hungary, said the law will deprive young people of important education on sexuality, which could lead to mental health problems and suggest to young LGBT people that their sexual orientation is a crime.

“We don't want to live in a society where an entire community is silenced or eradicated from public discourse,” he said.