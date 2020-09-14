Hungary: Critical radio may lose license; watchdog concerned

The radio said in an article on its website that the Media Council "had no reason which could be taken seriously or was legally significant” for rejecting the extension of Klubradio's licence.

“Klubradio has no intention of accepting that they want to silence it,” the station said. “It will use every means possible to fight the Media Council decision in this regard.”

Issues related to the freedom of the press, including the government's distortion of the media market through the allocation of huge state advertising contracts to outlets under its control and the formation in 2018 of huge government-controlled media conglomerate encompassing around 500 publications — including newspapers, cable TV stations, radios and news websites — are among the main reasons Orban's government is facing European Union proceedings related to concerns about democratic norms and the rule of law.

Like many other top institutions in Hungary, the Media Council is composed of members nominated solely by the government and over the years it has made many disputed decisions in matters under its competence while at the same time failing to meet its objectives of protecting media plurality and an open and fair media market.