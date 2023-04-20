Hungary adds honey, other products to Ukraine import ban

The EU on Wednesday signaled that it was willing to address the concerns of farmers in countries neighboring Ukraine. Proposals by the European Commission include an initial support package of 56.3 million euros for the most affected farmers in the front-line countries with the possibility of a second package of 100 million euros.

Gulyás on Thursday said that despite the import ban, transit of Ukrainian products across Hungary would be permitted, but that such shipments would be tracked electronically and with patrols as they move across Hungarian territory.

A government spokesperson also announced Thursday that the government will require grocery chains to enact discounts on various food products in an effort to curb Hungary's 47% yearly increase on food prices, the highest in the EU.

Food products will be divided into 20 categories, and each store will be required to offer at least one product from each category at a 10% discount from that product's lowest price in the last 30 days. The policy will affect the largest food sellers, and won't apply to smaller stores, spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi told a news conference.

“It is not the goal for food chains to achieve the highest profits and income in their history in these times,” Szentkirályi said. “There is no room for profiteering in these difficult times.”

The policy will take effect no later than July 1, she said.