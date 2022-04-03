Hungarians head to polls in the shadow of war in Ukraine

The coalition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, has promised to bring an end to what he alleges is rampant government corruption, and to raise living standards by increasing funding to Hungary's ailing health care and education systems.

After voting along with his family in his hometown of Hodmezovasarhely, where he serves as mayor, Marki-Zay on Sunday called the election an “uphill battle” due to Fidesz's superior economic resources and advantage in the media, "but if everybody will vote, we still know that there are more people that want change in Hungary.”

“There is still a chance that we can defeat our 1,000-year-old history’s most corrupt government,” Marki-Zay said.

Orban — a fierce critic of immigration, LGBTQ rights and “EU bureaucrats" — has garnered the admiration of right-wing nationalists across Europe and North America. Fox News host Tucker Carlson broadcast from Budapest for a week last summer, where he extolled Orban's hard-line approach to immigration and the razor wire fence he erected along Hungary's southern border.

A proponent of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” Orban has taken many of Hungary’s democratic institutions under his control, and depicted himself as a defender of European Christendom against Muslim migrants, progressivism and the “LGBTQ lobby.”

In his frequent battles with the EU, of which Hungary is a member, he has portrayed the 27-member bloc as an oppressive regime reminiscent of the Soviet occupiers that dominated Hungary for more than 40 years in the 20th century, and has bucked attempts to draw some of his policies into line with EU rules.

Those policies, including what critics view as violations of the rights of LGBTQ people, misuse of EU funds and exerting undue control over Hungary’s media, have put him at odds with Brussels and resulted in billions of euros in EU funding being withheld from his government.

While Orban had earlier campaigned on divisive social and cultural issues, he dramatically shifted the tone of his campaign after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February, and has portrayed the election as a choice between peace and stability or war and chaos.

While the opposition called for Hungary to support its embattled neighbor and act in lockstep with its EU and NATO partners, Orban, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has insisted that Hungary must remain neutral and maintain its close economic ties with Moscow, including continuing to import Russian gas and oil.

At his final campaign rally on Friday, Orban told a crowd of supporters that supplying Ukraine with weapons — something that Hungary, alone among Ukraine's EU neighbors, has refused to do — would make the country a military target, and that sanctioning Russian energy imports would cripple the economy.

“This isn’t our war, we have to stay out of it," Orban said.

But Marki-Zay said on Sunday that the stakes of the election were about even more than the immediate conflict next door, and that he and his movement were “fighting for decency, we are fighting for the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in Hungary.”

“We are fighting for the whole world. We want to show that this model that Orban has ... introduced here in Hungary is not acceptable for any decent, honest man,” Marki-Zay said.

Caption An election official checks a ballot box prior to sealing it at a local polling station in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022, before the start of the general election and national referendum on the child protection law. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP) Credit: Gyorgy Varga Credit: Gyorgy Varga Caption An election official checks a ballot box prior to sealing it at a local polling station in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022, before the start of the general election and national referendum on the child protection law. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP) Credit: Gyorgy Varga Credit: Gyorgy Varga

Caption Election officials prepare a ballot box at a local polling station in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022, before the start of the general election and national referendum on the child protection law. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP) Credit: Gyorgy Varga Credit: Gyorgy Varga Caption Election officials prepare a ballot box at a local polling station in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022, before the start of the general election and national referendum on the child protection law. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI via AP) Credit: Gyorgy Varga Credit: Gyorgy Varga

Caption A woman votes in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption A woman votes in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption A person casts his ballot in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption A person casts his ballot in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay, center left, and others vote in general election in Hodmezovasarhely, southern Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi Caption Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay, center left, and others vote in general election in Hodmezovasarhely, southern Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Caption Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay shows his ballot papers prior to voting in general election in Hodmezovasarhely, southern Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi Caption Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay shows his ballot papers prior to voting in general election in Hodmezovasarhely, southern Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Caption Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, center, and his wife Aniko Levai, left, cast their vote for general election in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Orban seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, center, and his wife Aniko Levai, left, cast their vote for general election in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Orban seeks a fourth straight term in office, a coalition of opposition parties are framing the election as a referendum on Hungary's future in the West. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek