Hungarian workers block roads to protest new tax law

Estimates suggest up to half a million workers in Hungary use the tax scheme known as KATA.

But Hungary's government says many companies have abused the system by having workers on contracts rather than employing them, thus depriving the country's budget of between 250 and 300 billion Hungarian forints ($614 million to $736 million) in tax revenues annually.

The protest, which followed the occupation of two bridges Tuesday over the Danube River, was the first sign of popular discontent in Hungary since Orban and his Fidesz party were reelected in a landslide in April.

Hungary has been facing record weakness of its currency against the euro and the dollar, as well as the highest inflation in nearly 25 years. The government is keen to fill gaps in its budget left by major handouts to voters before the election.

Critics of the new tax law say it was passed without consulting affected workers, and pushed through Hungary's parliament in only a single day.

Balazs Zoltan Biro, 37, works for a food delivery company in Budapest as a bicycle courier. Blocking traffic with other demonstrators at one of Budapest’s busiest intersections, he said he believed civil disobedience was the last resort for opponents of Hungary's government.

“That they made a decision with the stroke of a pen, without negotiating with those whom it really affects, is not democratic at all,” he said.

Another demonstrator, book editor Marta Nagy, said she was likely to lose all of her clients.

“The worst would be if I have to give up my rented apartment and move home,” she said. “What will I live on?”

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators block a police car in Hungary's capital Budapest during a protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators block a police car in Hungary's capital Budapest during a protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators at Nyugati square of Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators at Nyugati square of Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption The flag reads "democracy, rule of law, republic" when demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption The flag reads "democracy, rule of law, republic" when demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A flag reads "democracy, rule of law, republic" as demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption A flag reads "democracy, rule of law, republic" as demonstrators in Hungary's capital Budapest protest against a tax overhaul, passed this week by the country's parliament, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The protesters occupied major traffic arteries for the second day in a row in opposition to the changes. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited