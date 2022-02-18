Hundreds rescued from ferry fire near Greek island

The 183-meter (600-foot) ferry, which was built in 1995. was traveling near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 kilometers north of Corfu, when the fire started. Images of the ferry from local television channels indicated the blaze was extensive.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, recounted what took place on the Euroferry Olympia. “I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to alert us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where people were being assembled. It must have been about 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. And we were put onto boats,” Parlantzas told the AP, speaking by telephone after arriving in Corfu.

Six boats from Greece’s coast guard and navy participated in the rescue along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

Rescued passengers, some wrapped in foil blankets, arrived in in Corfu aboard the Italian inspection vessel and we’re being taken to an assembly area we’re paramedics were also carrying out first aid checks, local officials said.

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece.