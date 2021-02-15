Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

Her performance as a sharecropper's wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.
She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”
At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.
President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Niall Gulstone of Atlanta, waits on line to attend a public viewing, at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Korey Small waits on line to attend a public viewing at the Abyssinian Baptist Church for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A photo collage of Cicely Tyson greets people arriving just inside the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York where a public viewing was held Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for Tyson, who died Jan. 28. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," was 96. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Shanice Anderson Tchamambe, left, embraces her mother as they wait on line a block away from the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York where a public viewing was held Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for the late Cicely Tyson. The pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People wait on line about a block from the Abyssinian Baptist Church to attend a public viewing for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People wait on line at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to attend a public viewing for Cicely Tyson, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A vendor distributes a printed tribute to the late Cicely Tyson as people arrive for a public viewing at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress died on Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
