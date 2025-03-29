Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hundreds of thousands rally in Istanbul in support of imprisoned mayor

Hundreds of thousands of protesters again congregated in Istanbul Saturday to how their support for the city’s imprisoned mayor and demand his release
People shout slogans during a rally called by Republican People's Party or (CHP) against the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People shout slogans during a rally called by Republican People's Party or (CHP) against the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
2 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of protesters again congregated in Istanbul Saturday to how their support for the city's imprisoned mayor and demand his release.

Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP) organized the demonstration, the latest in a series of protests that resulted in hundreds of detentions and have turned up the pressure on the country's long-time leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Erdogan, was detained on March 19th on corruption and terrorism charges that many saw as politically motivated. The government insists the judiciary is independent and free of political interference.

His detention, and later formal arrest over the corruption charges on March 23rd, sparked nationwide protests despite assembly bans, police crackdowns, and legal prosecution by authorities.

“They’ve detained hundreds of our children, thousands of our youths... arrested hundreds of them,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told protesters. “They only had one goal in mind: to intimidate them, terrify them, make sure they never go out again.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since March 19, and pro-government media reported Friday that public prosecutors had requested up to three years imprisonment for 74 of the detainees.

Police kept their distance at Saturday's rally with no new arrests reported. Ozel called for the immediate release of Imamoglu, as well as for other political prisoners including Selahattin Demirtas, a former presidential candidate and founder of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM. "In the Turkey we envision presidential candidates will not be imprisoned," added Ozel. Last Sunday, hours after he had been formally arrested, Mayor Imamoglu won a symbolic primary to be the CHP's candidate in a presidential election currently scheduled for 2028, but which is likely to take place earlier. Ozel noted they would begin collecting signatures for Imamoglu's release and also to demand an early election.

Other speakers at Saturday’s rally included Dilek Imamoglu, the imprisoned mayor’s wife, as well as Ankara Mayor Masur Yavas, another high profile CHP figure.

People shout slogans as they leave after a rally called by Republican People's Party or (CHP) against the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A youngster wearing a mask with the photo of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu attends with others supporters a rally called by Republican People's Party or (CHP) against the arrest of Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters chant slogans while waving Turkish and CHP party flags during a rally protesting the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters wave Turkish and CHP party flags during a rally protesting the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Riot police officers use pepper spray to clear a protester during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Huseyin Aldemir)

Credit: AP

Turkish court orders Erdogan rival jailed pending trial on corruption charges as protests grow

Police use force to break up protests at a university in Turkey's capital

Turkey detains journalists as protests grow over the jailing of key Erdogan rival

The Latest

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Saturday, March 29, 2025, Russian Emergency Ministry employees gather to board one of two planes with rescuers to Myanmar following Friday's earthquake, from a Moscow airfield, Russia. (Russia Emergency Ministry press service via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Countries sending humanitarian aid after Myanmar earthquake

22m ago

Doctor cites the pope's 'surprising improvement' after surviving life-threatening crises

31m ago

Danish foreign minister scolds Trump administration for its criticism of Denmark and Greenland

31m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.