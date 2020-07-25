Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order

Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone has organized what's labeled as "Freedom Fest," in which hundreds of bar owners say they'll open their doors and set 'em up Saturday. About 800 bar owners have promised participation, Polone told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

The Republican governor had allowed bars to reopen with restrictions, only to order them closed again on June 26 after the state experienced a resurgent outbreak in the virus that causes COVID-19.