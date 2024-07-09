Nation & World News

Hundreds of new UK lawmakers are sworn in as Parliament returns after a dramatic election

Hundreds of newly elected lawmakers are gathering in Britain's Parliament after the election that brought a Labour government to power
In this image taken from video lawmakers gather in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned. Hundreds of newly elected lawmakers are gathering in Britain's Parliament after the election that brought a Labour government to power. Among the 650 members of the House of Commons, 335 are arriving for the first time. (House of Commons/UK Parliament via AP)

By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of newly elected lawmakers trooped excitedly into Parliament on Tuesday after the U.K.'s transformative election brought a Labour government to power.

The halls of the labyrinthine building echoed with excited chatter of the 650 members of the House of Commons — 335 of them arriving for the first time. That compares to 140 new lawmakers after the last election in 2019.

The seat of British democracy took on a back-to-school feel, from the rows of lockers temporarily installed in wood-paneled corridors to the staff holding “Ask Me” signs ready to help bewildered newcomers.

The new House of Commons includes the largest number of women ever elected — 263, some 40% of the total — and the most lawmakers of color, at 90.

The youngest new lawmaker is Labour's Sam Carling, 22. He is one of 412 Labour legislators elected last week who will cram onto green benches on the government side of the House of Commons.

Opposite them will be a shrunken contingent of 121 Conservatives, a vastly increased number of Liberal Democrats, 72 strong, and a smattering of representatives from other parties including the environmentalist Green Party and the anti-immigration Reform UK.

Even as the newcomers arrived, lawmakers who lost their seats last week were carting away the contents of their offices in boxes and suitcases.

First job: electing a speaker

The first task for lawmakers was electing a speaker to oversee the business of the House of Commons and try to keep the often unruly assembly in line.

The speaker is chosen from the ranks of lawmakers and sets his or her party affiliation aside while they fill the impartial role.

Lindsay Hoyle — originally elected for Labour to the speaker's post in 2019 — was reelected unopposed. He promised lawmakers he would continue to be "fair, impartial and independent."

In keeping with tradition, the speaker feigned reluctance and was dragged to the speaker’ chair by colleagues — a custom dating to the days when speakers could be sentenced to death if they displeased the monarch.

After tributes from party leaders including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, the speaker-elect was taken to the House of Lords by an official known as Black Rod to receive Royal Approbation, the formal approval of King Charles III.

Starmer said all lawmakers had a responsibility “to put an end to a politics that has too often seemed self-serving and self-obsessed, and to replace that politics of performance with the politics of service.”

Sunak, fresh off the Conservatives' crushing election defeat, agreed that “in our politics, we can argue vigorously, as the prime minister and I did over the past six weeks, but still respect each other.”

Swearing in

With a speaker in place, lawmakers were sworn in one by one, taking an oath of allegiance to the king and “his heirs and successors.” Members can swear on a religious text of their choice or make a non-religious affirmation. They must take the oath in English first, and can repeat it in Welsh, Ulster Scots, Irish Gaelic, Scottish Gaelic or Cornish.

The longest-serving lawmakers — Conservative Edward Leigh and Labour's Diane Abbott, known as the father and mother of the House — were sworn in first, followed by the prime minister and the Cabinet, senior members of the official opposition and then remaining lawmakers in order of their length of service.

There are also seven lawmakers from Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, who refuse to swear loyalty to the Crown and do not take their seats to protest U.K. control over Northern Ireland.

Down to business

After all MPs are sworn in — a task expected to take several days — the House of Commons will rise until July 17, when a new session will formally start with the State Opening of Parliament.

The new government will set out its legislative plans for the coming year in a speech read by the king from atop a golden throne.

The King’s Speech is expected to include plans to establish a publicly owned green power company called Great British Energy, change planning rules to allow more new homes to be built and nationalize Britain’s delay-plagued railways.

Holding the government to account will be a much-reduced Conservative Party led, temporarily at least, by Sunak. The former prime minister will serve as leader of the opposition until the party picks a replacement.

In this image taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned on Tuesday. (House of Commons/UK Parliament via AP)

In this image taken from video, Britain's Member of Parliament Diane Abbott speaks in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned on Tuesday. (House of Commons/UK Parliament via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, background center, poses for a photograph with the new intake of Scottish Labour Members of Parliament, outside no 10 Downing Street, in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

From left, Reform UK MP, Lee Anderson, Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, Reform UK chairman, Richard Tice, and Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe, arrive at the House of Commons in Westminster, central London, Tuesday July 9, 2024. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP)

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting, in London, Tuesday July 9, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

Britain's Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting Tuesday July 9, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Mayor of London, third left, sits next to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts the first roundtable with regional UK mayors, at Downing Street, in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting Tuesday July 9, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts the first roundtable with regional UK mayors, at Downing Street, in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Seated from left are Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Nik Johnson, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Mayor of West Yorkshire and Tracy Brabin and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)

