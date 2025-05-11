Nation & World News
Hundreds of flights delayed by runway equipment issue at Atlanta airport

Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Atlanta’s airport — one of the world's busiest — because of a runway equipment issue
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Atlanta's airport — one of the world's busiest — on Sunday because of a runway equipment issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while technicians work to address the problem.

As of 1 p.m. EDT, more than 200 departure flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 250 incoming flights were also delayed.

