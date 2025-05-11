Hundreds of flights delayed by runway equipment issue at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Atlanta's airport — one of the world's busiest — on Sunday because of a runway equipment issue.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while technicians work to address the problem.
As of 1 p.m. EDT, more than 200 departure flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 250 incoming flights were also delayed.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.