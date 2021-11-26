Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

“I mean it was just a river of boxes,” Abney said. “Some busted open, some not.”

It wasn’t clear why the packages were in the ravine, the sheriff said, but he hoped to have some answers soon.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care," Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement provided Friday.

“We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," the company said. “In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."

The site where the packages were found is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Birmingham.