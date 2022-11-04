BreakingNews
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
ajc logo
X

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report's authors.

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought's impact on wild animals there.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions. Elephants, for example, drink 240 liters (63.40 gallons) of water per day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: Brian Inganga

Credit: Brian Inganga

Credit: Brian Inganga

Credit: Brian Inganga

Credit: Brian Inganga

Credit: Brian Inganga

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader 1h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Man killed by Gwinnett officers had note addressed to police, cops say
58m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
8h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On the Georgia Trail: Walker calls Senate race a ‘spiritual battle’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Russian soldiers reportedly spread into Kherson's homes
3m ago
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
11m ago
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
1h ago
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
8h ago
Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top