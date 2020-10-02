Hundreds in India protest government handling of fatal rape

Awasthi also said the police officers, the four suspects in the case and the victim's family will also undergo lie-detector tests as part of investigation.

Indian television news channels on Friday showed journalists being refused entry to the village by many police officers. One posted outside the village said the media would be allowed in after the investigation into the case is completed.

Bhaskar said the hasty cremation of the victim’s body without the family's approval showed the callousness by the state government. She demanded the dismissal of Yogi Adiyanath, the state's top elected official.

The victim was cremated early Wednesday, with the family alleging that police did not allow them to perform her final rites. Videos on social media showed the family weeping as police insisted on cremating the body without allowing them to take it home.

A leader of the main opposition Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi said she was prevented by police from visiting the family on Thursday with her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi said at a prayer meeting at a temple in New Delhi on Friday that blocking off the village was an injustice to the family and showed that the state is unsafe for women.

Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” and at the bottom of India’s Hindu caste hierarchy — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and sexual violence.

In India, rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight since the 2012 gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack galvanized massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffen penalties for those convicted of the crime.

An activist shouts slogans during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Activists cover a caricature of a policeman with the word "Shame" during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Protestors shout slogans against the gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Protestors gather to raise their voices against the gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.