Hundreds gather in central London to mourn death of singer Liam Payne

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds gathered Sunday in London's Kensington Gardens to mourn Liam Payne as fans around the world grieved for the One Direction singer who died this week.

Directioners, as supporters of the massively successful boy band are known, left tributes in London, Glasgow, Paris, Sydney and New York this weekend as they celebrated the life of the 31-year-old who died Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

In London, they clapped and sang after gathering near a statue of Peter Pan, the fictional boy who never grew up created by J.M. Barrie. The mourners, mostly young women, left heart shaped balloons, photographs and flowers at the base of the statute, which sits next to a narrow path next to a waterway known as The Long Water.