Hundreds cruise Philadelphia streets in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of undress cruised the streets of Philadelphia to cheers from onlookers Saturday evening in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

The annual ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.”

Organizers said the ride wasn’t limited only to bicycles but welcomed “all forms of human-powered transportation” such as rollerblades or skates, skateboards and scooters. They also point to a code of conduct that bars any kind of physical or sexual harassment.