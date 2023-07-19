Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

5 hours ago
Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer on a Connecticut highway caused crashes including one involving two state police cruisers as vehicles spun out of control, authorities said.

No major injuries were reported in Monday night's mayhem on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. Troopers arrested the truck driver on several charges, alleging he knew there was a leak but kept driving.

The wrecks began shortly after 11 p.m. when the leaking waste caused extremely slick conditions in the northbound lanes, state police said.

A motorcycle rider lost control and fell onto the road, ending up in a hospital with minor injuries. Vehicles crashed into other vehicles and concrete barriers.

Another tractor trailer skidded into a parked state police cruiser, which then struck a second parked cruiser in the median. Both cruisers were unoccupied as troopers were helping others involved in wrecks.

State police reports indicate 10 vehicles were in accidents. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours during the cleanup.

Troopers said they found the driver after witnesses reported the company name seen on the truck. Authorities contacted the company, H.I. Stone & Son, which then called the driver and told him to pull over and wait for police, state police said.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. He posted $25,000 bail.

H.I. Stone & Son's owner, Harry Stone, declined to comment Tuesday.

