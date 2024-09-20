Human remains in Kentucky positively identified as the Kentucky highway shooter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Human remains found Wednesday in Kentucky were positively identified as the man who shot 12 vehicles and wounded five people on Interstate 75 more than a week earlier, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The retired couple who found the remains of Joseph Couch typically spend their days creating YouTube videos about the Hatfield-McCoy feud but told The Associated Press they "turned into bounty hunters" for a week.

Because the body was in an extreme state of decomposition, Couch could not be positively identified right away. Although personal effects and weapons found with the body pointed to Couch, a soft tissue DNA test was inconclusive, Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner William Ralston said in a news release. Ralston's office used bone to get a positive identification Friday. The cause of death was a wound consistent with a gunshot to the head.