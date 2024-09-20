Nation & World News

Human remains in Kentucky positively identified as the Kentucky highway shooter

Human remains found in Kentucky have been positively identified as the man who shot 12 vehicles and wounded five people on Interstate 75 more than a week earlier
FILE - Trees stand in wooded areas alongside Interstate 75 near Livingston, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, as police search for a suspect in a shooting Saturday along the Interstate. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Trees stand in wooded areas alongside Interstate 75 near Livingston, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, as police search for a suspect in a shooting Saturday along the Interstate. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
1 hour ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Human remains found Wednesday in Kentucky were positively identified as the man who shot 12 vehicles and wounded five people on Interstate 75 more than a week earlier, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The retired couple who found the remains of Joseph Couch typically spend their days creating YouTube videos about the Hatfield-McCoy feud but told The Associated Press they "turned into bounty hunters" for a week.

Because the body was in an extreme state of decomposition, Couch could not be positively identified right away. Although personal effects and weapons found with the body pointed to Couch, a soft tissue DNA test was inconclusive, Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner William Ralston said in a news release. Ralston's office used bone to get a positive identification Friday. The cause of death was a wound consistent with a gunshot to the head.

The shooting led to an intensive search in a rugged, hilly area of southeastern Kentucky near London, a community of about 8,000 people some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington. Several school districts were closed during the search and residents said they took extra precautions, such as not allowing children to play outside.

“We appreciate everyone involved in the search and are grateful no one else has been hurt,” Beshear said in the news release announcing the positive identification. “We will continue to be there for those injured as well as the Laurel County community as they recover from this tragic situation.”

FILE - This image released by Kentucky's London Police Department shows Joseph A. Couch, a person of interest in the Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, shootings on Interstate 75 near London, Ky. (London Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A couple found the Kentucky highway shooter's remains by being bounty hunters for a week...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Search for suspect in Kentucky highway shooting ends with discovery of body believed to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police shift focus from woods to road patrols in search for Kentucky interstate shooter
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

White officer who fatally shot Black man shouldn't have been in his backyard, judge rules...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel strikes Beirut after Hezbollah rockets land in northern...7m ago
In NYC and elsewhere, climate protesters say pace of change isn't fast enough8m ago
Footage shows NYPD officers firing at man with knife in subway shooting that wounded 49m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters