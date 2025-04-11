Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hughes, Eiserman score 2nd-period goals in Boston U's 3-1 Frozen 4 semifinal win over Penn State

Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman scored second-period goals and Boston University beat Penn State 3-1 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four final in 10 years
Boston University's Cole Eiserman (34) celebrates after scoring during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against Penn State, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston University's Cole Eiserman (34) celebrates after scoring during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against Penn State, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman scored second-period goals and Boston University beat Penn State 3-1 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four final in 10 years.

Freshman Mikhail Yegorov stopped 32 shots and Jack Harvey scored an empty-netter with a minute left for BU (24-12-2), which lost in the semifinals in each of the past two years. The Terriers are five-time champions, who lost to Providence in the 2015 and are seeking their first title since beating Miami (Ohio) in 2009.

Boston University will face Frozen Four first-timers, top-seeded Western Michigan on Saturday night. The Broncos have won nine straight and advanced with a 3-2 2OT win over defending champion Denver in the first semifinal.

Nicholas DeGraves scored 2:15 into the third for Penn State (22-14-4). The Nittany Lions — another Frozen Four first-timer — were making just their fourth NCAA tournament appearance since being established in 2011-12. Arsenii Sergeev made 31 saves in a showdown of two Russian-born goalies.

Hughes opened the scoring 1:35 by sweeping in a loose puck after Sergeev was unable to find it sitting in the crease after he stopped Matt Copponi’s initial shot.

Eiserman scored nine minutes later by converting a 2-on-1 break. Cole Hutson drove deep down the left side and swung around to feed a pass back through the crease to Eiserman, who one-timed it into the open side.

Yegorov, preserved the win with several key stops. He got his blocker up to turn aside Dane Dowlak's shot off a breakaway with seven minutes left in the second period. And the 19-year-old briefly peeked behind him after smothering Jarod Crespo's hard shot from the right circle with 4:19 left in the third.

Yegorov improved to 11-5-1 since joining BU in January after opening the season in the USHL. He was selected by New Jersey in the second round of the NHL draft in June.

Terriers coach and two-time Stanley Cup winner Jay Pandolfo has reached the Frozen Four a combined seven times, four as a player and in each of his three seasons behind the BU bench. He was a member of the 1995 championship team coached by U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Jack Parker.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Boston University's Jack Hughes, right, celebrates after scoring as teammate Jack Harvey (12) watches during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against Penn State, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston University's Cole Eiserman (34) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against Penn State, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston University's Cole Hutson, left, recoils after being hit by Penn State's Dane Dowiak (19) during the third period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston University's Matt Copponi (15) is checked by Penn State's Simon Mack (4) as Penn State's Cade Christenson (27) watches during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State's Charlie Cerrato (15) handles the puck as Boston University's Quinn Hutson defends during the first period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State's Reese Laubach passes the puck during the first period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament against Boston University, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State's Dane Dowiak (19) passes around Boston University's Jack Harvey (12) during the first period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston University's Jack Hughes, right, celebrates after scoring past Penn State goaltender Arsenii Sergeev (35) during the second period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Penn State's Casey Aman, right, falls after colliding with Boston University's Cole Eiserman (34) during the third period in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Western Michigan's Wyatt Schingoethe (18) and teammate Tristan Lemyre celebrate a double overtime victory over Denver in a semifinal game in the NCAA Frozen Four men's college hockey tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in St. Louis (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win over defending champion Denver

47m ago

Duke's push for 6th NCAA title falls apart in unlikely late collapse against Houston in Final Four

Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov return to lead the Wild past the Sharks, 8-7 in overtime

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Australian woman unknowingly gives birth to a stranger's baby after IVF clinic error

8m ago

Burials begin as the search ends for victims in the Dominican nightclub collapse that killed 221

28m ago

Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win over defending champion Denver

47m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National