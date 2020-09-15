'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

“You really want to get them secured because with wind and rain like this, the water is constantly rising,” Bosarge said. “They could end up anywhere. There’s no telling where they could end up.”

In Orange Beach, Alabama, towering waves crashed onshore Tuesday as Crystal Smith and her young daughter, Taylor, watched. They drove more than an hour through sheets of rain and whipping wind to take in the sight.

“It’s beautiful, I love it," Crystal Smith said. "But they are high. Hardly any of the beach isn’t covered.”

Capt. Michael Thomas, an Orange Beach fishing guide, was outside securing boats and making other last-minute preparations. He estimated up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen in as many hours.

“I’m as prepared as I can be,” Thomas said.

A couple miles away in Gulf Shores, Alabama, waves crashed over the end of the long fishing pier at Gulf State Park. Some roads in the town already were covered with water.

Stacy Stewart, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center, said Tuesday that people should continue to take the storm seriously since “devastating” rainfall is expected in large areas. People could drown in the flooding, he said.

“This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall,” Stewart said. “If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else.”

Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Louisiana, said Sally could unleash flooding similar to what Hurricane Harvey inflicted in 2017 when it swamped the Houston metropolitan area.

As rain grew heavier Tuesday, many businesses appeared to be closed at exits along the I-10 highway that runs parallel to the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida.

In Gulfport, Mississippi, white plastic bags hung over some gas station pumps to signal they were out of fuel. Along a bayou that extended inland from the Gulf, three shrimp boats were tied up as shrimpers and others tried to protect their boats from waves and storm surge. Most boat slips at Gulfport's marina were empty, and many businesses had metal storm shutters or plywood covering the windows.

David Espinosa walked the streets of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Tuesday afternoon, drenched by the rain. He wasn't worried much about Sally, having found his pickup truck in a tree after Hurricane Katrina wrecked much of Mississippi's coast in 2005.

Espinosa had just moved back to the area a few days ago, after a long stint in Oklahoma City.

“We just didn’t know there would be another hurricane when we got back,” Espinosa said. “Here we go again.”

In Alabama, officials closed the causeway to Dauphin Island and the commuter tunnel that runs beneath the Mobile River. An online video from Dauphin Island showed a few cars and SUVs stuck in a beachfront area, their tires sunk deep into wet sand.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged residents near Mobile Bay and low-lying areas near rivers to evacuate if conditions still permitted a safe escape. The National Hurricane Center predicted storm surge along Alabama's coast, including Mobile Bay, could reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) above ground.

“This is not worth risking your life,” Ivey said during a news conference Tuesday.

The storm was moving at only 2 mph (4 kph) Tuesday afternoon, centered about 105 miles (165 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama, and 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Hurricane-force winds stretched 45 miles (75 kilometers) from its center.

Forecasters expected Sally to move slowly northward Tuesday, with the storm's center bypassing the coast of southeastern Louisiana.

After making landfall, Sally was forecast to cause flash floods and minor to moderate river flooding across inland portions of Mississippi, Alabama, northern Georgia and the western Carolinas through the rest of the week.

President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, and tweeted that residents should listen to state and local leaders.

The threat to Louisiana was easing as officials in some areas reversed evacuation orders that had been issued for areas that had been feared to be a risk of flooding from Sally. In New Orleans, government offices and public school operations were slated to reopen Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency in 13 counties as rain from Sally's outer bands pummeled the Panhandle on Tuesday. The threat of heavy rain and storm surge was exacerbated by the storm’s slow movement.

On the barrier island of Pensacola Beach, Florida, the Sandshaker Lounge was open Tuesday afternoon, filled with about 30 locals and tourists staying at nearby hotels.

“I think I’m the only business open,” said bartender Kyra Smith. “It’s pretty windy, but nobody’s being knocked down. We want everybody to be safe.”

Smith was serving hot dogs and pizza and planned to close late Tuesday afternoon or when the bridge to the mainland closed, whichever comes first. She said most locals have lived in the area for decades and have weathered many storms bigger than Sally.

“We’re just going to ride it out,” she said.

Wang reported from Pascagoula, Mississippi. Associated Press reporters Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Sophia Tulp in Atlanta; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Florida; Angie Wang in Pascagoula, Mississippi; Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; and Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

A man takes a photo on the beach at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that's enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

A man walks bear the gulf as Hurricane Sally moves in, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph (161 kph) and the potential for up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Courtney Watts, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., moves off the beach at Gulf State Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Ala. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that's enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Storm surge from Hurricane Sally overtakes the outside parking lot and the first floor of the Palace casino parking garage in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The slow moving hurricane is driving a developing tidal surge and rains to a number of communities along the gulf coast. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Alyssa Newton Credit: Alyssa Newton

An empty vehicle sits in floodwaters in a driveway in Pascagoula, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The low-lying neighborhood was overtaken by flooding from rains associated with Hurricane Sally. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

Storm surge from Hurricane Sally overtakes the outside parking lot and the first floor of the Palace casino parking garage in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The slow moving hurricane is driving a developing tidal surge and rains to a number of communities along the gulf coast. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Alyssa Newton Credit: Alyssa Newton

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph (161 kph) and the potential for up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Fabian Barreto loads sandbags into his pickup truck, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Gulfport, Miss. Barreto and his wife, Desi Barreto, live in a new home subdivision in Gulfport and their backyard easily floods. They hope the bags will keep water from flooding the house. (Alyssa Newton/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Alyssa Newton Credit: Alyssa Newton

Sparce traffic moves across U.S. Highway 90 outside the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Miss., as Hurricane Sally slowly approaches the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Mississippi Gaming Commission closed all coast casinos Monday in advance of Hurricane Sally making landfall in Mississippi. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald, via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

Emily Dominguez, 7, braces for the impact of the wind gusts and incoming rain from Hurricane Sally, as she stands on the edge of her family's flooded property in Pascagoula, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A number of similar low-lying neighborhoods have taken on water from tidal surges associated with the incoming hurricane. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

This photo provided by Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier shows cars stranded in the sand, as flooding continues in Tonty Court on Dauphin Island, Ala., Monday, Sept 14, 2020, as Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. (Jeff Collier via AP) Credit: Jeff Collier Credit: Jeff Collier

Nikita Pero of Gulfport, Miss., walks with her son Vinny Pero, 2, on the beach along the Gulf of Mexico in Biloxi, Miss., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime through the night and morning. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert