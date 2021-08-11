Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

The Dixie Fire is the largest single fire in California history and the largest currently burning in the U.S. It is about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California’s largest wildfire overall.

In southeastern Montana, communities in and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation were ordered to evacuate as the Richard Spring Fire grew amid erratic winds.

The order was expanded Tuesday night to include Lame Deer, a town of about 2,000 where people who fled the fire earlier in the day were sheltering. About 600 people in the small community of Ashland and nearby communities were also ordered to leave.

The flames came within about a quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) of a subdivision outside Ashland along the Tongue River. Powerful gusts Tuesday caused the blaze to explode across more than 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) as the fire jumped roads, creeks and fire lines created in an attempt to prevent it from growing.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. The fires across the West come as parts of Europe are also enduring large blazes spurred by tinder-dry conditions.

Caption In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption The melted metal from a pickup truck's rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez Credit: Elias Funez