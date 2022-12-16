ajc logo
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Updated 2 minutes ago
German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction

A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernized in 2020, is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the attraction.

