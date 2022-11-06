Hug breaks wheelchair course record, wins 5th NYC Marathon

Hug finished the 26.2-mile course that goes through all five boroughs of New York in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds to break the previous mark of 1:29.22 set by Fearnley of Australia in 2006. Hug, who also won the race last year, earned $50,000 for besting the course record. He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois.

Susannah Scaroni also broke the course record in the women's wheelchair race, finishing in 1:42.43. That was 21 seconds better than the old mark, which was held by Tatyana McFadden.