BreakingNews
UPDATE | Family ID’s child hit, killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot
Nation & World News

Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge has announced she'll resign her post, effective March 22
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. Fudge announced Monday, March 11, 2024, that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. Fudge announced Monday, March 11, 2024, that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving "with mixed emotions."

A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD secretary since the start of President Joe Biden's administration.

“As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said in a statement. “Having worked at every level of government ... I have worked tirelessly to ensure that America lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Fudge’s statement did not indicate a reason she was resigning now, saying only that she planned to “transition to life as a private citizen.”

The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge’s dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” said Biden, a Democrat. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. Fudge announced Monday, March 11, 2024, that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ veteran QB options are down to Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields7h ago

Credit: Michelle Baruchman

Trans pastor to Georgia Legislature: ‘Love your neighbors as you love yourselves’
47m ago

RICO defendant’s motion asks for halt to construction of training center
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare providing emergency funds for hospitals crippled by cyberattack
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia tax collections off in February as revenue slump continues
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia readies to resume executions after a 4-year pause brought by COVID and a legal...
9m ago
Ramadan in Gaza begins with hunger worsening and no end to war in sight
12m ago
Belgium's Euro 2024 alternate jersey is leaked. Is it a tribute to comic-strip hero...
16m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps