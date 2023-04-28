Huawei 1Q revenue edges up, profit margin narrows

The company is the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies. It sold its Honor smartphone brand in 2020 and switched its emphasis last year on selling technology to automakers, factories, mines and other industrial customers.

Huawei reported earlier that its 2022 profit fell 70% to 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) while sales rose 0.9% to 642.3 billion yuan ($93.5 billion). The company reported an unusually large 2021 profit due to the sale of the Honor smartphone unit.

Half of Huawei’s 207,000 employees work in research and development. The company says it has been able to develop replacement components for U.S. versions. Huawei says it has made breakthroughs in developing its own design tools for processor chips.

