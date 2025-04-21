Howden scores twice and Golden Knights beat Wild 4-2 in Game 1

Nation & World News
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) checks Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) checks Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights opened their first-round Western Conference playoffs series with a 4-2 victory Sunday night over the Minnesota Wild.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Adin Hill made 18 saves.

Matt Boldy scored both Wild goals, Kirill Kaprizov assisted on both and Filip Gustavsson stopped 23 shots.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Both teams traded goals in the first period. Hertl took the puck from Minnesota's Brock Faber and hit the net from just inside the front side of the left circle. The Wild answered 2:20 later when Kaprizov delivered a cross-ice pass to Boldy, who scored off the rush.

Dorofeyev scored the only goal in the second period when Hertl won the faceoff to open a power play. The puck went to Shea Theodore, who skated to the center and set up Dorofeyev for a blast from the right circle. Dorofeyev has scored goals in three consecutive games going back to the end of the regular season.

Howden extended the Vegas lead to 3-1 early in the third period, but Boldy's wrap-around goal with 8:14 left brought Minnesota to within one. Howden added an empty-netter with 1 second remaining.

Wild 19-year-old defenseman Zeev Buium made his NHL debut by playing on the third pair with Zach Bogosian. He played 13:37 with a shot on goal. Buium was playing for Denver just 10 days earlier in the NCAA's Frozen Four.

Linesman Bryan Pancich left the game 3:37 into the second period after a collision with Howden. Backup official Frederick L'Ecuyer took Pancich's place.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild center Gustav Nyquist (41) and left wing Marcus Foligno (17) check Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates after a loose puck while Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) looks on during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stops a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) skates past Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Tomas Hertl (48) after Dorofeyev's goal during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates past Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) attempts to make a save during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens' Ivan Demidov (93) celebrates with teammate Joel Armia (40) after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Canada Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appears at a federal election campaign event in Brampton, Ontario, on March 24, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

