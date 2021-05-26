Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

“It was always important to him," Frederick told The Associated Press. "His commitment was very strong.”

The announcement comes a few weeks after fellow Howard alum Phylicia Rashad was announced as the fine arts college's new dean. Boseman and Rashad met during his undergrad years, and Boseman publicly cited her as a mentor.

Boseman declared his love for the school in a 2018 commencement speech, praising, “the magic of this place. Almost anything can happen here.”

Boseman's family said his student protest proved his passion for his alma mater.

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development," the Boseman family said in a statement.

Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, called him “a very proud Bison" and said the naming of the school "brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

Howard Fine Arts alumni include actors Taraji P. Henson, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young, and singers Roberta Flack and Jessye Norman, as well as Rashad and her sister, Kennedy Center Honors recipient Debbie Allen.

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as the namesake of Howard’s newly re-established Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Boseman, who graduated in 2000 with a BFA in directing, died in August 2020 at age 43 of colon cancer, after an illness that was largely kept secret. He rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss