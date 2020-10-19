How will the 2020 election affect control of Congress?

In the 435-member House, Democrats are the ones defending the majority. Republicans currently hold 197 House seats and need 218 to win control. There are also four open seats that had been held by Republicans until they resigned and left office earlier this year.

A shift to mail voting is increasing the chances that Americans will not know which party won the White House on election night, Nov. 3., and it could also delay a final call on control of the Senate. But that doesn't mean the results will be fraudulent.

Election officials in some key battleground states have warned that it might take day s to count the votes given what they expect will be a surge of ballots sent by mail.