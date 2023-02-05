How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

The Associated Press will also stream a two-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

HOW TO STREAM THE GRAMMYS SHOW

This Sunday's 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

They'll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more coverage of this year's Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards