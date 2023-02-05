X
Dark Mode Toggle

How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

National & World News
22 minutes ago
The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings handing out 29 awards into a daylong feast of music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there's many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here's what you need to know about watching the 2023 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music's biggest stars walking the red carpet.

HOW TO WATCH THE GRAMMYS RED CARPET LIVE

E! will host its "Live from the Grammys Carpet" show with its mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will also stream a two-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

HOW TO STREAM THE GRAMMYS SHOW

This Sunday's 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

They'll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more coverage of this year's Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

Editors' Picks

Credit: Total Traffic camera

Gridlock Guy: GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
21h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
20h ago

Credit: Nick Cammett

‘Died suddenly’ posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies
19h ago

Credit: Nick Cammett

‘Died suddenly’ posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies
19h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello

How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)
15m ago
Iran acknowledges 'tens of thousands' detained in protests
21m ago
Turmoil risks financial stability Peru long took for granted
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
2h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
12h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top