How to watch President Biden's State of the Union address

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.

A key difference between this year's speech and last year's is that Biden now faces a divided Congress for the final two years of his term. Republicans took back control of the House from Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections, while Democrats continue to hold the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Biden's State of the Union address, scheduled for 9 p.m. EST.

WHERE DO I WATCH OR LISTEN?

Biden's speech will be broadcast by the major television networks and cable news TV channels. The Associated Press will livestream the speech at APNews.com.

The White House plans to stream the speech on its website, www.whitehouse.gov/live and make it available on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Live coverage will also be provided by C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

NPR is streaming the speech on its website, npr.org, and on its app, in addition to offering live coverage to its member radio stations.

Follow AP’s coverage of the State of the Union address at: https://apnews.com/hub/state-of-the-union-address

