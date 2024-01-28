How to watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship: Channel, livestream, time

The Detroit Lions are just one win away from the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. To get there, they'll have to beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday.

The Niners also have some unfinished business — they've lost in the NFC title round the past two seasons.

The Lions hired coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and he helped lead a turnaround that included Detroit hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and winning one for the first time in 32 years.