How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC championship: Channel, game time, livestream

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.

The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and cruised in their first postseason game, beating the Texans 34-10 last weekend. The Chiefs — a No. 3 seed — are playing in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season.

Kansas City had a tougher road to Sunday's game, narrowly beating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 last weekend. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and gained some new fans over the past few months thanks to Taylor Swift's budding romance with the team's tight end Travis Kelce.