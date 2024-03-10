How to watch (and stream) the 2024 Oscars

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars are starting an hour early this year, at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. PDT. That D is important — it's the first day of daylight saving time in the United States. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

What if I want to stream the Oscars?

For cord cutters, the show can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

I don't live in the U.S. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the U.S. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy guide to the more than 200 international territories that have Oscar telecasts.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Oscars red carpet (yes, it's back to red this year after opting for a champagne color in 2023) is a major fashion showcase. Oscar nominees and winners from past, present and future pose and mingle ahead of the ceremony.

With an earlier start time, the carpet will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern/12:30 p.m. Pacific.

ABC will air its "Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!" beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern on ABC News Live.

The Associated Press will have a livestream of stars' arrivals and interviews in a pair of livestreams available on APNews.com and YouTube.

Is there any way to watch the Oscars after parties?

Oscar winners, and even stars who aren't at the ceremony, flock to the Vanity Fair party after the show is over. It's where newly-minted Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan were mobbed last year, and Will Smith and family danced the night away after the infamous Slap moment and his best actor win in 2022.

The AP will livestream stars arriving at the Vanity Fair party beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

I need to cram for the Oscars. What's likely to win and how can I watch the nominated films?

AP Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have made their predictions for this year's show. Their assessment of the top categories explains the closely-contested best actress race, why "Oppenheimer" is in for a big night and other tidbits. They've also made predictions in all 23 categories, including everything from short film to makeup and hairstyling.

This year's nominees are widely available on streaming. The AP has compiled a guide of where to watch them, whether you're trying to cram a film in before the show, or catching up after the show.

___

For more coverage of this year's Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards