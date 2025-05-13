How to impress a US president? Spin up a fighter jet escort for Air Force One

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia didn't even wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to land there before it set out to impress him in a sky-high way.
As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday, he got a ceremonial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s as his plane approached the kingdom's capital — an exceptionally rare sight.
Margo Martin, a White House official, posted video of the escort online, declaring, “Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!”
The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Return Home
‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia
Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.
‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation
A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things.
‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case
Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.